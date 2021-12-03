What are the most expensive homes sold in Rocklin in the last week?

A house in Rocklin that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rocklin in the last week.

In total, 16 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $630,438. The average price per square foot was $302.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 22nd, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$610,000, single-family residence in the 5500 block of Portola Circle The property in the 5500 block of Portola Circle in Rocklin has received new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,688 square feet. The price per square foot is $361. $610,000, detached house in the 5600 block of Glen Oaks Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 5600 block of Glen Oaks Drive in Rocklin has been finalized. The price was $610,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,818 square feet. The price per square foot was $336. $625,000, single-family home in the 1700 block of Brodea Lane The property in the 1700 block of Brodea Lane in Rocklin has new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 1,794 square feet. The price per square foot is $348. $625,000, single-family house in the 900 block of Puma Street The 2,153 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Puma Street in Rocklin has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $625,000, $290 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. $650,000, detached house in the 5500 block of Cabrillo Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5500 block of Cabrillo Way in Rocklin. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1994 and the living area totals 1,667 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $390. $668,000, single-family residence in the 5800 block of Balfor Road The 2,056 square-foot single family residence in the 5800 block of Balfor Road, Rocklin, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $668,000, $325 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. $718,000, single-family home in the 6200 block of Crosshaven Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6200 block of Crosshaven Court in Rocklin. The price was $718,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 2015 and the living area totals 2,888 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. $800,000, single-family house in the 3900 block of Deergrass Circle The sale of the detached house in the 3900 block of Deergrass Circle, Rocklin, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,124 square feet. The price per square foot was $256. $1.2 million, detached house in the 900 block of Dusty Stone Loop A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 900 block of Dusty Stone Loop in Rocklin. The price was $1,220,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 2017 and the living area totals 3,345 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $365. $1.5 million, single-family house in the 4000 block of Cornwall Way The 3,015 square-foot single family residence in the 4000 block of Cornwall Way in Rocklin has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,500,000, $498 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.