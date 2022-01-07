What are the most expensive homes sold in Rocklin last week?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Rocklin that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rocklin in the past week.

In total, 24 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $637,958. The average price per square foot ended up at $326.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $605,000, detached house in the 5400 block of Comstock Court

    The property in the 5400 block of Comstock Court in Rocklin has received new owners. The price was $605,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot is $378.

  2. $625,000, single-family house in the 5300 block of Ridge Gate Court

    The sale of the single-family home in the 5300 block of Ridge Gate Court, Rocklin, has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,422 square feet. The price per square foot was $258.

  3. $655,000, single-family residence in the 900 block of Campfire Circle

    The 2,394 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Campfire Circle in Rocklin has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $655,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 2009.

  4. $700,000, single-family home in the 800 block of Lazy Creek Drive

    The sale of the single family residence in the 800 block of Lazy Creek Drive in Rocklin has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,185 square feet. The price per square foot was $320.

  5. $735,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive

    The property in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive in Rocklin has new owners. The price was $735,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,780 square feet. The price per square foot is $264.

  6. $770,000, detached house in the 5700 block of Desert Mallow Street

    The 2,960 square-foot single family residence in the 5700 block of Desert Mallow Street, Rocklin, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $770,000, $260 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

  7. $795,000, single-family residence in the 900 block of Station House Lane

    A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 900 block of Station House Lane in Rocklin. The price was $795,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 3,023 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263.

  8. $800,000, single-family house in the 6300 block of Royal Tern Court

    A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6300 block of Royal Tern Court in Rocklin. The price was $800,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,452 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326.

  9. $1.1 million, detached house in the 900 block of Old Ranch House Road

    The sale of the single family residence in the 900 block of Old Ranch House Road in Rocklin has been finalized. The price was $1,075,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,241 square feet. The price per square foot was $332.

  10. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 4300 block of Pebble Beach Road

    The sale of the single-family house in the 4300 block of Pebble Beach Road, Rocklin, has been finalized. The price was $1,497,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,331 square feet. The price per square foot was $346.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

