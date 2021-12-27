What are the most expensive homes sold in Rancho Cordova CA?

A house in Gold River that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Cordova in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $494,364. The average price per square foot ended up at $272.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$360,000, single-family house in the 2300 block of Rosado Way The 1,164 square-foot single family residence in the 2300 block of Rosado Way in Rancho Cordova has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $360,000, $309 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. $375,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Hunt Drive The property in the 2900 block of Hunt Drive in Rancho Cordova has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,098 square feet. The price per square foot is $342. $410,000, single-family home in the 3000 block of Portsmouth Drive The 1,607 square-foot single family residence in the 3000 block of Portsmouth Drive, Rancho Cordova, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $410,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 1958. $415,000, detached house in the 2600 block of Zinfandel Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2600 block of Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova. The price was $415,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,442 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $288. $430,000, single-family residence in the 10500 block of Malaga Way The sale of the detached house in the 10500 block of Malaga Way, Rancho Cordova, has been finalized. The price was $430,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $384. $440,000, single-family home in the 10700 block of Ambassador Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 10700 block of Ambassador Drive in Rancho Cordova has been finalized. The price was $440,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,372 square feet. The price per square foot was $321. $608,500, detached house in the 4000 block of Audris Way The property in the 4000 block of Audris Way in Rancho Cordova has received new owners. The price was $608,500. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,394 square feet. The price per square foot is $254. $655,000, single-family house in the 4100 block of Pylos Way The 2,711 square-foot single family residence in the 4100 block of Pylos Way, Rancho Cordova, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $655,000, $242 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $717,000, single-family house in the 2000 block of Campton Circle The property in the 2000 block of Campton Circle in Gold River has new owners. The price was $717,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,359 square feet. The price per square foot is $304. $780,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Granite Bar Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2000 block of Granite Bar Way in Gold River has been finalized. The price was $780,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,206 square feet. The price per square foot was $243.

