What are the most expensive homes sold in Rancho Cordova CA?

A house in Gold River that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Cordova in the last week.

In total, 28 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $594,291, $311 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of June 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$635,000, single-family residence in the 10900 block of Thorley Way The property in the 10900 block of Thorley Way in Rancho Cordova has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,237 square feet. The price per square foot is $284. $685,000, detached house in the 12200 block of Montauk Way The sale of the single family residence in the 12200 block of Montauk Way in Rancho Cordova has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,256 square feet. The price per square foot was $304. $700,000, single-family house in the 11900 block of Prospect Hill Drive The sale of the detached house in the 11900 block of Prospect Hill Drive, Gold River, has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,004 square feet. The price per square foot was $349. $725,000, single-family home in the 11100 block of Moose River Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 11100 block of Moose River Court in Rancho Cordova. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 2,006 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361. $738,000, detached house in the 5400 block of Mossy Stone Way The 3,039 square-foot single-family residence in the 5400 block of Mossy Stone Way in Rancho Cordova has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $738,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $779,000, single-family house in the 3300 block of Cristom Drive The 2,388 square-foot single-family house in the 3300 block of Cristom Drive, Rancho Cordova, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $779,000, $326 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $819,000, single-family home in the 11700 block of South Carson Way The property in the 11700 block of South Carson Way in Gold River has new owners. The price was $819,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,786 square feet. The price per square foot is $294. $918,000, single-family residence in the 11400 block of Ghirardelli Court The sale of the single family residence in the 11400 block of Ghirardelli Court in Gold River has been finalized. The price was $918,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,028 square feet. The price per square foot was $303. $1 million, single-family house in the 11700 block of Mineral Bar Court The property in the 11700 block of Mineral Bar Court in Gold River has new owners. The price was $1,010,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot is $353. $1 million, single-family residence in the 11500 block of Forty Niner Circle The sale of the single-family home in the 11500 block of Forty Niner Circle, Gold River, has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,028 square feet. The price per square foot was $339.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.