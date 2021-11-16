What are the most expensive homes sold in Rancho Cordova in the last week?

A house in Gold River that sold for $839,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Cordova in the last week.

In total, 26 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $559,890, $286 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 8th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$651,500, single family house in the 11800 block of Blue Topaz Way The sale of the single family residence in the 11800 block of Blue Topaz Way in Rancho Cordova has been finalized. The price was $651,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,129 square feet. The price per square foot was $306. $665,000, single family home in the 3300 block of Turan Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3300 block of Turan Court in Rancho Cordova. The price was $665,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. It was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,650 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. $675,000, single family residence in the 11000 block of Tinta Fina Drive The property in the 11000 block of Tinta Fina Drive in Rancho Cordova has received new owners. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,935 square feet. The price per square foot is $349. $685,000, detached house in the 11300 block of Sutters Fort Way The property in the 11300 block of Sutters Fort Way in Gold River has new owners. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,260 square feet. The price per square foot is $303. $695,000, single family home in the 2000 block of French Camp Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2000 block of French Camp Circle in Rancho Cordova. The price was $695,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,819 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. $701,000, detached house in the 11700 block of Brook Valley Way The 2,291 square-foot single family residence in the 11700 block of Brook Valley Way in Rancho Cordova has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $701,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $705,000, single family residence in the 3500 block of Corvina Drive The 2,507 square-foot single family residence in the 3500 block of Corvina Drive, Rancho Cordova, has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $705,000, $281 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $760,000, single family house in the 3400 block of Klevner Way The sale of the single family residence in the 3400 block of Klevner Way, Rancho Cordova, has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,783 square feet. The price per square foot was $273. $760,000, detached house in the 5000 block of Birch Valley Way The 3,105 square-foot single family residence in the 5000 block of Birch Valley Way, Rancho Cordova, has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $760,000, $245 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. $839,000, single family residence in the 11200 block of Crocker Grove Lane The 2,499 square-foot single family residence in the 11200 block of Crocker Grove Lane in Gold River has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $839,000, $336 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.