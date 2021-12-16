What are the most expensive homes sold in Pocket/Greenhaven in the the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pocket/Greenhaven in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $560,727. The average price per square foot ended up at $296.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$265,000, condominium in the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard The sale of the condominium in the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $265,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in October. The condominium was built in 1970 and has a living area of 718 square feet. The price per square foot was $369. $475,000, single-family residence in the 6700 block of Pocket Road The property in the 6700 block of Pocket Road in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,606 square feet. The price per square foot is $296. $500,000, single-family house in the 6000 block of Riverside Boulevard The sale of the single-family home in the 6000 block of Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $500,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,356 square feet. The price per square foot was $369. $534,000, detached house in the 400 block of Blue Dolphin Way The property in the 400 block of Blue Dolphin Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $534,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,399 square feet. The price per square foot is $382. $592,000, single-family home in the 6500 block of Riverside Boulevard The 1,836 square-foot single family residence in the 6500 block of Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $592,000, $322 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $602,000, single-family house in the 1000 block of L Aloutte Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1000 block of L Aloutte Way in Sacramento. The price was $602,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,874 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. $602,000, single-family residence in the 6700 block of Frates Way The 1,931 square-foot single family residence in the 6700 block of Frates Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $602,000, $312 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. $700,000, detached house in the 6400 block of Chetwood Way The 2,113 square-foot single family residence in the 6400 block of Chetwood Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $700,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. $798,000, single-family home in the 7600 block of El Douro Drive The property in the 7600 block of El Douro Drive in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $798,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,061 square feet. The price per square foot is $261. $900,000, single-family residence in the first block of Hopland Court The property in the first block of Hopland Court in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,827 square feet. The price per square foot is $318.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.