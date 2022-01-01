What are the most expensive homes sold in Pocket/Greenhaven in the the past week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pocket/Greenhaven in December.

In total, 32 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $581,422. The average price per square foot was $313.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$635,000, single-family house in the 400 block of Windward Way The property in the 400 block of Windward Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,152 square feet. The price per square foot is $295. $640,000, single-family residence in the 7300 block of Flowerwood Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 7300 block of Flowerwood Way in Sacramento. The price was $640,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,235 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. $667,500, detached house in the first block of Park Vista Circle The 1,702 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Park Vista Circle in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $667,500, $392 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. $675,000, single-family home in the 6700 block of Pocket Road The sale of the single-family house in the 6700 block of Pocket Road, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $675,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,668 square feet. The price per square foot was $405. $690,000, single-family home in the first block of Parklite Circle The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Parklite Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $690,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 2,227 square feet. The price per square foot was $310. $700,000, single-family house in the 6400 block of Chetwood Way The 2,113 square-foot single family residence in the 6400 block of Chetwood Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $700,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. $798,000, single-family residence in the 7600 block of El Douro Drive The property in the 7600 block of El Douro Drive in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $798,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,061 square feet. The price per square foot is $261. $875,000, detached house in the 7700 block of Oakshore Drive The sale of the detached house in the 7700 block of Oakshore Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $875,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,695 square feet. The price per square foot was $237. $900,000, single-family residence in the first block of Hopland Court The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Hopland Court in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,827 square feet. The price per square foot was $318. $1.2 million, single-family house in the first block of Water Bay Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the first block of Water Bay Court in Sacramento. The price was $1,200,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 4,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297.

