What are the most expensive homes sold in Plumas Lake/Yuba City last week?

A house in Yuba City that sold for $620,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Plumas Lake/Yuba City in the last week.

In total, 36 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $372,153. The average price per square foot was $228.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$470,000, single-family residence in the 1000 block of Monterey Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of Monterey Way in Plumas Lake has been finalized. The price was $470,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,055 square feet. The price per square foot was $229. $474,000, detached house in the 900 block of Norwich Way The property in the 900 block of Norwich Way in Yuba City has received new owners. The price was $474,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot is $231. $505,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Mariposa Drive The sale of the single-family house in the 1100 block of Mariposa Drive, Yuba City, has been finalized. The price was $505,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,174 square feet. The price per square foot was $232. $525,000, single-family house in the 900 block of Santa Barbara Way The 2,528 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Santa Barbara Way, Yuba City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $525,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $527,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Sabine Court The 2,120 square-foot single family residence in the 1100 block of Sabine Court in Plumas Lake has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $527,000, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $545,000, detached house in the 1300 block of High Noon Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1300 block of High Noon Drive in Plumas Lake. The price was $545,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 2,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. $570,000, single-family residence in the 1100 block of Barwick Way The property in the 1100 block of Barwick Way in Yuba City has new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,383 square feet. The price per square foot is $239. $570,000, single-family house in the 2300 block of Oregon Way The property in the 2300 block of Oregon Way in Yuba City has new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,610 square feet. The price per square foot is $218. $570,000, single-family home in the 2200 block of Sheridan Ranch Circle The sale of the detached house in the 2200 block of Sheridan Ranch Circle, Plumas Lake, has been finalized. The price was $570,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,149 square feet. The price per square foot was $265. $620,000, single-family house in the 500 block of Jones Road The 3,001 square-foot single family residence in the 500 block of Jones Road in Yuba City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $620,000, $207 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.