What are the most expensive homes sold in Plumas Lake/Yuba City in the the past week?

A house in Yuba City that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Plumas Lake/Yuba City in the past week.

In total, 23 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $389,609, $232 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$394,000, single-family house in the 700 block of Aspen Drive The property in the 700 block of Aspen Drive in Yuba City has received new owners. The price was $394,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,640 square feet. The price per square foot is $240. $400,000, single-family residence in the 1100 block of Courtyard Drive The 1,444 square-foot single family residence in the 1100 block of Courtyard Drive in Yuba City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $400,000, $277 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $401,000, detached house in the 300 block of Mosburg Loop A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 300 block of Mosburg Loop in Yuba City. The price was $401,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,612 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. $430,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of Tarrant Drive The property in the 1400 block of Tarrant Drive in Olivehurst has new owners. The price was $430,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,912 square feet. The price per square foot is $225. $430,000, single-family house in the 1900 block of Sleepy Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of Sleepy Drive in Yuba City has been finalized. The price was $430,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,581 square feet. The price per square foot was $272. $472,000, detached house in the 1900 block of Crystal Creek Lane The 2,269 square-foot single family residence in the 1900 block of Crystal Creek Lane, Yuba City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $472,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $473,000, single-family residence in the 2100 block of Golden Gate Drive The sale of the detached house in the 2100 block of Golden Gate Drive, Plumas Lake, has been finalized. The price was $473,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,841 square feet. The price per square foot was $257. $545,000, single-family home in the 500 block of Queensbury Way The sale of the single-family house in the 500 block of Queensbury Way, Yuba City, has been finalized. The price was $545,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 3,047 square feet. The price per square foot was $179. $600,000, single-family residence in the 900 block of Dolphin Court The 2,313 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Dolphin Court in Yuba City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $600,000, $259 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. $680,000, detached house in the 900 block of Los Bravos Drive The 2,671 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Los Bravos Drive, Yuba City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $680,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 1974.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.