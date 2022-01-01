What are the most expensive homes sold in Plumas Lake/Yuba City in the the past week?

A house in Yuba City that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Plumas Lake/Yuba City in December.

In total, 142 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $372,313. The average price per square foot ended up at $221.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$550,000, single-family home in the 400 block of Swift Creek Court The property in the 400 block of Swift Creek Court in Yuba City has received new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,839 square feet. The price per square foot is $194. $550,000, detached house in the 1200 block of Gerald Court The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of Gerald Court in Yuba City has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,912 square feet. The price per square foot was $189. $558,000, single-family residence in the 2000 block of Lavender Court The property in the 2000 block of Lavender Court in Olivehurst has new owners. The price was $558,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,062 square feet. The price per square foot is $271. $560,000, single-family house in the 1300 block of Wawona Court The sale of the single-family house in the 1300 block of Wawona Court, Plumas Lake, has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,104 square feet. The price per square foot was $266. $569,500, single-family house in the 1100 block of Manchester Way The 2,536 square-foot single family residence in the 1100 block of Manchester Way, Yuba City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $569,500, $225 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $590,000, detached house in the 2100 block of Iberian Court The 2,318 square-foot single family residence in the 2100 block of Iberian Court in Plumas Lake has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $590,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. $600,000, single-family home in the 900 block of Dolphin Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 900 block of Dolphin Court in Yuba City. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. $615,000, single-family residence in the 2100 block of Bairdsley Court The 2,600 square-foot single family residence in the 2100 block of Bairdsley Court in Plumas Lake has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $615,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $625,000, single-family home in the 1000 block of Jadeston Way The property in the 1000 block of Jadeston Way in Olivehurst has received new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,600 square feet. The price per square foot is $240. $680,000, single-family house in the 900 block of Los Bravos Drive The property in the 900 block of Los Bravos Drive in Yuba City has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,671 square feet. The price per square foot is $255.

