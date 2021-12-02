What are the most expensive homes sold in Placerville in the last week?

A house in Placerville that sold for $875,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placerville in November.

In total, 36 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $480,361, $307 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in November, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$550,000, single-family home in the 6500 block of Serendipity Lane The sale of the single-family house in the 6500 block of Serendipity Lane, Placerville, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,028 square feet. The price per square foot was $271. $553,000, single-family house in the 4200 block of Silver Ridge Court The property in the 4200 block of Silver Ridge Court in Placerville has received new owners. The price was $553,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,920 square feet. The price per square foot is $288. $555,000, detached house in the 2800 block of Poplar Lane The 1,503 square-foot single family residence in the 2800 block of Poplar Lane, Placerville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $555,000, $369 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. $555,000, single-family residence in the 6600 block of Peycos Drive The property in the 6600 block of Peycos Drive in Placerville has new owners. The price was $555,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,146 square feet. The price per square foot is $259. $599,000, single-family house in the 5200 block of Johnson Lane The 1,504 square-foot single family residence in the 5200 block of Johnson Lane in Placerville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $599,000, $398 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. $600,000, single-family residence in the 1100 block of Madrone Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1100 block of Madrone Lane in Placerville. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1986 and the living area totals 1,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $427. $650,000, detached house in the 700 block of Oak Crest Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 700 block of Oak Crest Circle in Placerville. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1989 and the living area totals 2,328 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. $742,000, single-family home in the 1800 block of Periwinkle Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1800 block of Periwinkle Lane in Placerville has been finalized. The price was $742,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,754 square feet. The price per square foot was $269. $800,000, detached house in the 1000 block of Covey Court The 3,578 square-foot single family residence in the 1000 block of Covey Court in Placerville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $800,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $875,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Ellenwood Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 600 block of Ellenwood Lane in Placerville. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 2002 and the living area totals 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $313.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.