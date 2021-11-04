What are the most expensive homes sold in Placerville in the past two weeks?

A homes in Placerville that sold for $882,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placerville in the past two weeks.

In total, 22 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $509,500. The average price per square foot was $293.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of October 18th to the week of October 30th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$515,000, single family residence in the 2400 block of Deena Court The property in the 2400 block of Deena Court in Placerville has received new owners. The price was $515,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot is $342. $516,000, single family house in the 1500 block of Cold Springs Road A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1500 block of Cold Springs Road in Placerville. The price was $516,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1954 and the living area totals 1,222 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $422. $544,000, single family home in the 4500 block of Panorama Drive The sale of the single family home in the 4500 block of Panorama Drive, Placerville, has been finalized. The price was $544,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,494 square feet. The price per square foot was $364. $549,000, detached house in the 3500 block of El Dorado Road The property in the 3500 block of El Dorado Road in Placerville has new owners. The price was $549,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,000 square feet. The price per square foot is $275. $570,000, single family residence in the 2800 block of Winter Court The 900 square-foot single family residence in the 2800 block of Winter Court in Placerville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $570,000, $633 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. $570,000, detached house in the 2800 block of Pleasant Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2800 block of Pleasant Street in Placerville. The price was $570,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1886 and the living area totals 1,766 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $323. $609,500, single family home in the 2800 block of Canal Court The sale of the single family residence in the 2800 block of Canal Court in Placerville has been finalized. The price was $609,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot was $333. $700,000, single family house in the 3300 block of Stope Drive The 3,241 square-foot single family residence in the 3300 block of Stope Drive, Placerville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $700,000, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $789,500, single family house in the 2000 block of Tom Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2000 block of Tom Street in Placerville. The price was $789,500 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1980 and the living area totals 2,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. $882,000, detached house in the 700 block of Via Montanosa The 2,464 square-foot single family residence in the 700 block of Via Montanosa, Placerville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $882,000, $358 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.