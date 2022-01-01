What are the most expensive homes sold in Placerville in the the last week?

A house in Placerville that sold for $775,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placerville in December.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $767,323. The average price per square foot ended up at $443.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$475,000, single-family home in the 1800 block of Pear Blossom Lane The 1,300 square-foot single family residence in the 1800 block of Pear Blossom Lane in Placerville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $475,000, $365 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. $495,000, detached house in the 6800 block of Bertie Lane The sale of the single-family home in the 6800 block of Bertie Lane, Placerville, has been finalized. The price was $495,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,582 square feet. The price per square foot was $313. $540,000, single-family residence in the 1800 block of Union Ridge Road The property in the 1800 block of Union Ridge Road in Placerville has received new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 2,027 square feet. The price per square foot is $266. $555,000, single-family house in the 1900 block of Heather Hill Road The 1,488 square-foot single family residence in the 1900 block of Heather Hill Road, Placerville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $555,000, $373 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. $580,000, single-family home in the 2600 block of Jay Road The property in the 2600 block of Jay Road in Placerville has new owners. The price was $580,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,975 square feet. The price per square foot is $294. $612,000, detached house in the 1600 block of Duden Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1600 block of Duden Drive in Placerville. The price was $612,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 2,490 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. $680,000, single-family house in the 1000 block of Woodside Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of Woodside Lane in Placerville has been finalized. The price was $680,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 2,388 square feet. The price per square foot was $285. $680,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Placerville Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 600 block of Placerville Drive in Placerville. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1940 and the living area totals 2,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. $775,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of Nesting Way The property in the 1400 block of Nesting Way in Placerville has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,319 square feet. The price per square foot is $334. $775,000, single-family house in the 600 block of Canal Street The 3,786 square-foot single family residence in the 600 block of Canal Street, Placerville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $775,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 1954.

