What are the most expensive homes sold in Placer County foothills in the the last week?

A house in Newcastle that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placer County foothills in the last week.

In total, 19 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $686,184. The average price per square foot was $344.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$535,000, single-family residence in the 100 block of Marion Way The 2,246 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Marion Way, Auburn, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $535,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $549,000, single-family house in the 1200 block of Easy Lane The 1,680 square-foot single family residence in the 1200 block of Easy Lane in Colfax has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $549,000, $327 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. $601,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Chamberlain Avenue The property in the 300 block of Chamberlain Avenue in Auburn has received new owners. The price was $601,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot is $401. $633,000, single-family home in the 1300 block of Lake View Drive The 1,578 square-foot single family residence in the 1300 block of Lake View Drive in Colfax has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $633,000, $401 per square foot. $645,000, single-family house in the 1400 block of Lowe Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1400 block of Lowe Lane in Auburn has been finalized. The price was $645,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,881 square feet. The price per square foot was $343. $710,000, detached house in the 12300 block of Homestead Way The 2,543 square-foot single family residence in the 12300 block of Homestead Way, Auburn, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $710,000, $279 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. $760,000, single-family residence in the 1600 block of Spring Valley Dam Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1600 block of Spring Valley Dam Lane in Colfax. The price was $760,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,220 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $342. $860,000, single-family home in the 3700 block of Ayres Holmes Lane The property in the 3700 block of Ayres Holmes Lane in Auburn has new owners. The price was $860,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,888 square feet. The price per square foot is $298. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 2500 block of Delmar Avenue The 1,750 square-foot single family residence in the 2500 block of Delmar Avenue in Penryn has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $657 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. $1.8 million, detached house in the 6400 block of Melody Lane The property in the 6400 block of Melody Lane in Newcastle has received new owners. The price was $1,825,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,992 square feet. The price per square foot is $610.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.