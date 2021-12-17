What are the most expensive homes sold in Placer County foothills in the the last week?

A house in Auburn that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placer County foothills in the last week.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $636,006. The average price per square foot was $353.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$700,000, single-family residence in the 1900 block of Auburn Folsom Road The 1,564 square-foot single family residence in the 1900 block of Auburn Folsom Road, Newcastle, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $700,000, $448 per square foot. The house was built in 1969. $715,000, detached house in the 13400 block of Moss Rock Drive The property in the 13400 block of Moss Rock Drive in Auburn has new owners. The price was $715,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,107 square feet. The price per square foot is $339. $850,000, single-family home in the 11200 block of Rosemary Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 11200 block of Rosemary Drive in Auburn. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,229 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $381. $880,000, single-family house in the 11100 block of Mount Vernon Road The sale of the single-family residence in the 11100 block of Mount Vernon Road, Auburn, has been finalized. The price was $880,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 3,010 square feet. The price per square foot was $292. $999,000, detached house in the 12500 block of Lakeshore The sale of the single family residence in the 12500 block of Lakeshore in Auburn has been finalized. The price was $999,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,679 square feet. The price per square foot was $595. $1 million, single-family house in the 3700 block of Copper Penny Lane The property in the 3700 block of Copper Penny Lane in Auburn has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot is $403. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 10500 block of Star Thistle Lane The 2,646 square-foot single family residence in the 10500 block of Star Thistle Lane in Auburn has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,130,000, $427 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 6400 block of Eagle Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6400 block of Eagle Court in Auburn. The price was $1,350,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $480. $1.6 million, detached house in the 10900 block of Sunrise Ridge Circle The property in the 10900 block of Sunrise Ridge Circle in Auburn has new owners. The price was $1,550,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,000 square feet. The price per square foot is $517. $2.1 million, single-family home in the 12000 block of Lakeshore The 3,530 square-foot single family residence in the 12000 block of Lakeshore in Auburn has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $2,100,000, $595 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.