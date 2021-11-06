What are the most expensive homes sold in Placer County foothills in the past two weeks?

A homes in Auburn that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Placer County foothills in the last two weeks.

In total, 47 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $558,755, $306 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of October 18th to the week of October 30th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$735,000, single family home in the 500 block of Sawka Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 500 block of Sawka Drive in Auburn. The price was $735,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2002 and the living area totals 3,612 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. $824,500, detached house in the 26800 block of Table Meadow Road The sale of the single family residence in the 26800 block of Table Meadow Road in Auburn has been finalized. The price was $824,500, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,919 square feet. The price per square foot was $282. $830,000, single family residence in the 3600 block of Country Meadow Court The property in the 3600 block of Country Meadow Court in Auburn has received new owners. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,512 square feet. The price per square foot is $330. $832,500, single family house in the 1500 block of High Street The property in the 1500 block of High Street in Auburn has new owners. The price was $832,500. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,508 square feet. The price per square foot is $332. $852,000, detached house in the 13700 block of Bell Brook Drive The 2,096 square-foot single family residence in the 13700 block of Bell Brook Drive, Auburn, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $852,000, $406 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. $859,000, single family home in the 1000 block of Casey Court The sale of the detached house in the 1000 block of Casey Court, Newcastle, has been finalized. The price was $859,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,560 square feet. The price per square foot was $336. $860,000, single family house in the 6600 block of Wise Road The 1,830 square-foot single family residence in the 6600 block of Wise Road in Auburn has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $860,000, $470 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. $875,000, single family residence in the 12400 block of Ladd Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 12400 block of Ladd Lane in Auburn. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1967 and the living area totals 2,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $370. $1 million, single family residence in the 100 block of Perry Ranch Road The 2,730 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Perry Ranch Road, Auburn, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $366 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $1.1 million, detached house in the 2000 block of Forster Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2000 block of Forster Lane in Auburn. The price was $1,095,500 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1987 and the living area totals 2,861 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $383.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.