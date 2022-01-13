What are the most expensive homes sold in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $931,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst in the last week.

In total, 20 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $430,800, $409 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$406,000, single-family residence in the 3900 block of 62nd Street The 1,028 square-foot single family residence in the 3900 block of 62nd Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $406,000, $395 per square foot. The house was built in 1946. $412,000, detached house in the 2300 block of 32nd Street The sale of the detached house in the 2300 block of 32nd Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $412,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 977 square feet. The price per square foot was $422. $439,000, single-family home in the 4900 block of Cibola Way The 1,039 square-foot single family residence in the 4900 block of Cibola Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $439,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $449,000, single-family house in the 5900 block of Raymond Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5900 block of Raymond Way in Sacramento. The price was $449,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,123 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $400. $450,000, single-family house in the 3200 block of Perryman Way The property in the 3200 block of Perryman Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,082 square feet. The price per square foot is $416. $512,000, single-family home in the 5900 block of 18th Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 5900 block of 18th Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $512,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,054 square feet. The price per square foot was $486. $525,000, detached house in the 5900 block of 15th Avenue The property in the 5900 block of 15th Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,282 square feet. The price per square foot is $410. $550,000, single-family residence in the 3500 block of First Avenue The sale of the single-family house in the 3500 block of First Avenue, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 962 square feet. The price per square foot was $572. $620,000, single-family house in the 2400 block of 41st Street The 1,212 square-foot single family residence in the 2400 block of 41st Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $620,000, $512 per square foot. The house was built in 1915. $931,000, single-family residence in the 2500 block of 53rd Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2500 block of 53rd Street in Sacramento. The price was $931,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1941 and the living area totals 2,191 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $425.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.