What are the most expensive homes sold in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst in the past week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst in the last week.

In total, 15 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $472,767, $389 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 15th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$370,000, single family home in the 5300 block of 48th Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5300 block of 48th Street in Sacramento. The price was $370,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1953 and the living area totals 1,054 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $351. $375,000, single family house in the 5000 block of 48th Street The property in the 5000 block of 48th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 947 square feet. The price per square foot is $396. $375,000, detached house in the 5100 block of 61st Street The 1,284 square-foot single family residence in the 5100 block of 61st Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $375,000, $292 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $425,000, single family residence in the 5000 block of 71st Street The sale of the single family residence in the 5000 block of 71st Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $425,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,028 square feet. The price per square foot was $413. $443,000, single family residence in the 5900 block of 18th Avenue The 1,054 square-foot single family residence in the 5900 block of 18th Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $443,000, $420 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. $525,000, single family home in the 4200 block of 60th Street The sale of the detached house in the 4200 block of 60th Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $525,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,135 square feet. The price per square foot was $463. $550,000, detached house in the 3800 block of Second Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3800 block of Second Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $550,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1910 and the living area totals 1,085 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $507. $570,000, single family house in the 5100 block of San Francisco Boulevard The property in the 5100 block of San Francisco Boulevard in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,636 square feet. The price per square foot is $348. $625,000, single family residence in the 5600 block of Second Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5600 block of Second Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $625,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1945 and the living area totals 949 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $659. $1.2 million, single family home in the 3200 block of 32nd Street The sale of the single family residence in the 3200 block of 32nd Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,212,500, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,762 square feet. The price per square foot was $688.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.