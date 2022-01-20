What are the most expensive homes sold in North Sacramento last week?

A condo in Sacramento that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 67 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $426,112, $303 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$500,000, single-family house in the 7200 block of Regard Way The sale of the detached house in the 7200 block of Regard Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $500,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,503 square feet. The price per square foot was $333. $505,000, detached house in the 3500 block of Driver Way The sale of the single family residence in the 3500 block of Driver Way in Antelope has been finalized. The price was $505,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,533 square feet. The price per square foot was $329. $508,000, single-family residence in the 7000 block of Roca Way The property in the 7000 block of Roca Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $508,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,545 square feet. The price per square foot is $329. $510,000, single-family home in the 8200 block of Helmsley Court The 1,568 square-foot single family residence in the 8200 block of Helmsley Court in Antelope has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $510,000, $325 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. $520,000, single-family home in the 3500 block of Mamie Jennings Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3500 block of Mamie Jennings Way in Sacramento. The price was $520,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 2,034 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. $525,000, single-family residence in the 1000 block of Andy Circle The property in the 1000 block of Andy Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,918 square feet. The price per square foot is $274. $525,000, detached house in the 7100 block of Regard Way The 1,588 square-foot single family residence in the 7100 block of Regard Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $525,000, $331 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. $535,000, single-family house in the 3500 block of Alberghini Street The property in the 3500 block of Alberghini Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,121 square feet. The price per square foot is $252. $766,000, single-family house in the 3400 block of Swallows Nest Lane The 2,791 square-foot single family residence in the 3400 block of Swallows Nest Lane in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $766,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. $1.3 million, condominium in the 1400 block of Garden Highway The sale of the condominium in the 1400 block of Garden Highway, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,275,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in November. The condominium was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,010 square feet. The price per square foot was $634.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.