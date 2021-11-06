What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas in the last week?

A homes in Sacramento that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 58 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $513,862. The average price per square foot ended up at $291.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$620,000, single family home in the 4500 block of Acacia Ridge Street The 2,365 square-foot single family residence in the 4500 block of Acacia Ridge Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $620,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $620,000, single family house in the 2500 block of Aspen Valley Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2500 block of Aspen Valley Lane in Sacramento. The price was $620,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 2,195 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. $620,000, single family residence in the 4500 block of Maple Crest Street The property in the 4500 block of Maple Crest Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,328 square feet. The price per square foot is $266. $630,000, detached house in the 3000 block of Portage Way The property in the 3000 block of Portage Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,137 square feet. The price per square foot is $295. $630,000, detached house in the 2600 block of Maybrook Drive The sale of the detached house in the 2600 block of Maybrook Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,341 square feet. The price per square foot was $269. $643,000, single family house in the 5600 block of Lolet Way The sale of the single family residence in the 5600 block of Lolet Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $643,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,723 square feet. The price per square foot was $236. $650,000, single family home in the 2500 block of Ronald Mcnair Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2500 block of Ronald Mcnair Way in Sacramento. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 2019 and the living area totals 2,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. $660,000, single family residence in the 4500 block of Maple Crest Street The 2,365 square-foot single family residence in the 4500 block of Maple Crest Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $660,000, $279 per square foot. The house was built in 2017. $735,000, single family home in the 400 block of Regency Park Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 400 block of Regency Park Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $735,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $295. $750,000, detached house in the 200 block of Vista Creek Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Vista Creek Circle in Sacramento. The price was $750,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2003 and the living area totals 2,487 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $302.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.