What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 33 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $530,288. The average price per square foot was $299.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$630,000, single-family residence in the 4400 block of Natomas Central Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 4400 block of Natomas Central Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,892 square feet. The price per square foot was $333. $635,000, single-family house in the 3100 block of Club Center Drive The property in the 3100 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,204 square feet. The price per square foot is $288. $690,000, detached house in the 2600 block of Kalamer Way The 2,953 square-foot single-family house in the 2600 block of Kalamer Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $690,000, $234 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $700,000, single-family home in the 5700 block of La Venta Way The property in the 5700 block of La Venta Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,606 square feet. The price per square foot is $269. $720,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Don River Lane The sale of the single-family residence in the 4000 block of Don River Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,206 square feet. The price per square foot was $326. $725,000, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Lolet Way A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 5700 block of Lolet Way in Sacramento. The price was $725,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,618 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. $750,000, single-family house in the 5500 block of Jonesboro Way The 3,250 square-foot single-family home in the 5500 block of Jonesboro Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $750,000, $231 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $752,500, single-family home in the 1600 block of Golden Cypress Way The property in the 1600 block of Golden Cypress Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $752,500. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,535 square feet. The price per square foot is $297. $779,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Stroman Lane The 2,487 square-foot detached house in the 5000 block of Stroman Lane, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $779,000, $313 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $780,000, single-family house in the 5500 block of Dunlay Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 5500 block of Dunlay Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $780,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,669 square feet. The price per square foot was $292.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.