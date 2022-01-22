What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $715,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 27 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $447,370, $287 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$500,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Opus Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Opus Circle in Sacramento. The price was $500,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,973 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. $505,000, single-family house in the 2100 block of Paul Courter Way The property in the 2100 block of Paul Courter Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $505,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,307 square feet. The price per square foot is $386. $510,000, detached house in the 5100 block of Fiona Walk The sale of the single-family house in the 5100 block of Fiona Walk, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $510,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,660 square feet. The price per square foot was $307. $540,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Bill Bean Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Bill Bean Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $540,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,733 square feet. The price per square foot was $312. $550,000, single-family residence in the 3600 block of El Dala Lane The property in the 3600 block of El Dala Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,985 square feet. The price per square foot is $277. $585,000, detached house in the 4900 block of Kokomo Drive The 1,914 square-foot single family residence in the 4900 block of Kokomo Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $585,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $585,000, single-family house in the 3600 block of Anthea Street The 1,872 square-foot single family residence in the 3600 block of Anthea Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $585,000, $313 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $585,000, single-family home in the 2600 block of Maybrook Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2600 block of Maybrook Drive in Sacramento. The price was $585,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $315. $630,000, detached house in the 2800 block of Rockaway Lane The sale of the single-family residence in the 2800 block of Rockaway Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,195 square feet. The price per square foot was $287. $715,000, single-family home in the 3200 block of Beretania Way The property in the 3200 block of Beretania Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $715,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,677 square feet. The price per square foot is $267.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.