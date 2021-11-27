What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas in the past week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $775,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $504,608. The average price per square foot ended up at $298.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 15th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$560,353, detached house in the 300 block of Groth Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 300 block of Groth Circle in Sacramento. The price was $560,353 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2000 and the living area totals 1,441 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $389. $570,000, single family house in the 2600 block of Mabry Drive The 2,211 square-foot single family residence in the 2600 block of Mabry Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $570,000, $258 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $575,000, single family home in the first block of Sabre Court The property in the first block of Sabre Court in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,219 square feet. The price per square foot is $259. $580,000, single family residence in the 4100 block of Hydo Lake Way The sale of the single family residence in the 4100 block of Hydo Lake Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $580,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,100 square feet. The price per square foot was $276. $587,500, single family house in the 3700 block of Nuestra Avenue The 1,797 square-foot single family residence in the 3700 block of Nuestra Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $587,500, $327 per square foot. $650,000, detached house in the 2400 block of Maybrook Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2400 block of Maybrook Drive in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $261. $680,000, single family residence in the 4400 block of Juneberry Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4400 block of Juneberry Drive in Sacramento. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2017 and the living area totals 2,535 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. $705,000, single family home in the 5700 block of Da Vinci Way The 2,724 square-foot single family residence in the 5700 block of Da Vinci Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $705,000, $259 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $748,500, single family residence in the 4000 block of Don River Lane The sale of the detached house in the 4000 block of Don River Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $748,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,206 square feet. The price per square foot was $339. $775,000, single family home in the 2400 block of Minden Way The property in the 2400 block of Minden Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,845 square feet. The price per square foot is $272.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.