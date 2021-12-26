What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas in the the past week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $823,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 27 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $546,880, $289 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$530,000, detached house in the first block of Pete Popovich Court The 1,733 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Pete Popovich Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $530,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $535,000, single-family residence in the 5200 block of Sun Chaser Way The 1,979 square-foot single family residence in the 5200 block of Sun Chaser Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $535,000, $270 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $562,000, single-family home in the 3400 block of La Cadena Way The property in the 3400 block of La Cadena Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $562,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,904 square feet. The price per square foot is $295. $577,000, single-family house in the 3700 block of Thermiac Gulf Way The sale of the detached house in the 3700 block of Thermiac Gulf Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $577,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,945 square feet. The price per square foot was $297. $578,000, single-family house in the 2300 block of Burberry Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2300 block of Burberry Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $578,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,209 square feet. The price per square foot was $262. $625,000, detached house in the 300 block of Suez Canal Lane The property in the 300 block of Suez Canal Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,010 square feet. The price per square foot is $311. $680,000, single-family home in the 2700 block of Kalamer Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2700 block of Kalamer Way in Sacramento. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $275. $700,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Portage Way The property in the 2900 block of Portage Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,620 square feet. The price per square foot is $267. $766,000, detached house in the first block of Cloe Court The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Cloe Court in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $766,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,179 square feet. The price per square foot was $241. $823,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Archcrest Way The sale of the single-family home in the 5000 block of Archcrest Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $823,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,265 square feet. The price per square foot was $193.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.