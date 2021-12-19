What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas in the the past week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 46 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $561,717, $272 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$640,000, single-family residence in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way The sale of the single family residence in the 4300 block of Echo Lake Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $640,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,374 square feet. The price per square foot was $270. $675,000, single-family home in the 5600 block of Cancion Street The property in the 5600 block of Cancion Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,704 square feet. The price per square foot is $250. $704,000, single-family house in the 3700 block of Nuestra Avenue The 3,178 square-foot single family residence in the 3700 block of Nuestra Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $704,000, $222 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. $740,000, detached house in the 4400 block of Danube River Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4400 block of Danube River Lane in Sacramento. The price was $740,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 2,206 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $335. $750,000, single-family house in the 5100 block of Isador Lane The property in the 5100 block of Isador Lane in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,243 square feet. The price per square foot is $231. $755,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Olivadi Way The 1,626 square-foot single family residence in the 200 block of Olivadi Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $755,000, $464 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. $767,500, detached house in the 3900 block of Watermist Way The sale of the single-family residence in the 3900 block of Watermist Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $767,500, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,804 square feet. The price per square foot was $274. $810,000, single-family home in the 4800 block of Darlington Lane The sale of the single-family house in the 4800 block of Darlington Lane, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $810,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,718 square feet. The price per square foot was $298. $887,000, single-family house in the first block of Cadman Court The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Cadman Court in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $887,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,097 square feet. The price per square foot was $216. $950,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Hawkcrest Circle The 4,322 square-foot single family residence in the 700 block of Hawkcrest Circle in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $950,000, $220 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.