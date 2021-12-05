What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas in the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $820,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in November.

In total, 125 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $508,883. The average price per square foot ended up at $280.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in November, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$681,000, single-family house in the 200 block of Odell Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Odell Circle in Sacramento. The price was $681,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2003 and the living area totals 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. $695,000, detached house in the 1700 block of Irongate Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1700 block of Irongate Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $695,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,401 square feet. The price per square foot was $289. $700,000, single-family home in the first block of Sego Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the first block of Sego Court in Sacramento. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2003 and the living area totals 2,291 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $306. $705,000, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Da Vinci Way The 2,724 square-foot single family residence in the 5700 block of Da Vinci Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $705,000, $259 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $710,000, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Drifton Way The sale of the single family residence in the 5700 block of Drifton Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $710,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house has a living area of 3,391 square feet. The price per square foot was $209. $748,500, single-family home in the 4000 block of Don River Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 4000 block of Don River Lane in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $748,500, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,206 square feet. The price per square foot was $339. $755,000, detached house in the 5600 block of Kalispell Way The property in the 5600 block of Kalispell Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $755,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,377 square feet. The price per square foot is $224. $760,000, single-family house in the 5800 block of Lolet Way The 2,907 square-foot single family residence in the 5800 block of Lolet Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $760,000, $261 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $775,000, single-family house in the 2400 block of Minden Way The 2,845 square-foot single family residence in the 2400 block of Minden Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $775,000, $272 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $820,000, single-family residence in the 3000 block of Sparrow Drive The property in the 3000 block of Sparrow Drive in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,096 square feet. The price per square foot is $200.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.