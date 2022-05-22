What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $860,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 12 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $642,583. The average price per square foot ended up at $298.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of May 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$516,000, condominium in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way The sale of the condominium in the 5300 block of East Commerce Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $516,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in January. The condominium was built in 2021 and has a living area of 1,774 square feet. The price per square foot was $291. $548,500, detached house in the 1900 block of Alice Way The 2,320 square-foot detached house in the 1900 block of Alice Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $548,500, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $567,000, single-family house in the 1700 block of Breezy Meadow Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 1700 block of Breezy Meadow Drive, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $567,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,697 square feet. The price per square foot was $334. $600,000, single-family home in the 3800 block of Havengate Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 3800 block of Havengate Way in Sacramento. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2020 and the living area totals 1,811 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $331. $652,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Caravaggio Circle The property in the 200 block of Caravaggio Circle in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $652,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,177 square feet. The price per square foot is $299. $730,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Cashman Circle The 2,659 square-foot single-family residence in the 100 block of Cashman Circle, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $730,000, $275 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $775,000, single-family house in the 2200 block of Able Way The property in the 2200 block of Able Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,892 square feet. The price per square foot is $268. $820,000, detached house in the 1600 block of Fern Glen Avenue The property in the 1600 block of Fern Glen Avenue in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,075 square feet. The price per square foot is $267. $850,000, single-family residence in the 4700 block of Windsong Street The sale of the single-family house in the 4700 block of Windsong Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot was $395. $860,000, single-family home in the 4700 block of Windsong Street A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 4700 block of Windsong Street in Sacramento. The price was $860,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,567 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $335.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.