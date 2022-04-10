What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 27 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $573,537. The average price per square foot ended up at $319.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of March 28, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$630,000, single-family residence in the 5300 block of Kankakee Drive The property in the 5300 block of Kankakee Drive in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,204 square feet. The price per square foot is $286. $657,000, detached house in the 5700 block of Herbal Way The 2,250 square-foot single-family residence in the 5700 block of Herbal Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $657,000, $292 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $667,000, single-family house in the first block of Ainger Circle The property in the first block of Ainger Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $667,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,382 square feet. The price per square foot is $280. $675,500, single-family home in the 300 block of Barnhart Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 300 block of Barnhart Circle, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $675,500, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,209 square feet. The price per square foot was $306. $695,000, single-family residence in the 2500 block of Cantara Court The 2,672 square-foot single-family residence in the 2500 block of Cantara Court in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $695,000, $260 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $700,000, single-family house in the first block of Adkinson Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the first block of Adkinson Court in Sacramento. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,341 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. $765,000, single-family home in the 4400 block of English Elm Street The sale of the single family residence in the 4400 block of English Elm Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $765,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot was $267. $775,000, detached house in the 5500 block of Dalhart Way The 2,764 square-foot single-family house in the 5500 block of Dalhart Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $775,000, $280 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $825,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Pozzallo Lane The property in the 4000 block of Pozzallo Lane in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,329 square feet. The price per square foot is $354. $1.5 million, single-family home in the first block of Halsey Place The 1,722 square-foot single-family home in the first block of Halsey Place, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,457,509, $846 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.