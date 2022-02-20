What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

  • 1/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 2/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 3/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 5/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 6/6

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 25 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $532,510, $296 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of February 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $540,000, detached house in the 200 block of Sutley Circle

    The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Sutley Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $540,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,557 square feet. The price per square foot was $347.

  2. $585,000, single-family house in the 5400 block of Banderas Way

    The property in the 5400 block of Banderas Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,265 square feet. The price per square foot is $258.

  3. $610,000, single-family residence in the 5400 block of Lewrosa Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 5400 block of Lewrosa Way in Sacramento. The price was $610,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,149 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284.

  4. $639,000, single-family home in the 5200 block of Sea Glass Way

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 5200 block of Sea Glass Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $639,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,487 square feet. The price per square foot was $257.

  5. $640,000, single-family house in the 1500 block of Danbrook Drive

    The 2,372 square-foot detached house in the 1500 block of Danbrook Drive in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $640,000, $270 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  6. $681,000, detached house in the 5500 block of Brampton Way

    The 2,293 square-foot single-family house in the 5500 block of Brampton Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $681,000, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  7. $700,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Vista Cove Circle

    The property in the 300 block of Vista Cove Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,161 square feet. The price per square foot is $324.

  8. $835,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Hawkcrest Circle

    The property in the 100 block of Hawkcrest Circle in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,975 square feet. The price per square foot is $281.

  9. $874,000, detached house in the 100 block of Lanfranco Circle

    The sale of the single family residence in the 100 block of Lanfranco Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $874,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,744 square feet. The price per square foot was $233.

  10. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 3500 block of Cattle Drive

    The 1,357 square-foot single-family house in the 3500 block of Cattle Drive in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,170,754, $863 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer

    BEIJING — Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa won a complete set of medals in Beijing. Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais captured gold in team pursuit. Weidemann also won silver in the 5,000 and bronze in the 3,000 metres. “It’s such an honour to be carrying the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony," she said in a statement. "It’s just been a crazy end to such an

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor's contract through 2026

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The 38-year-old Taylor is now

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell