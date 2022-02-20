What are the most expensive homes sold in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the past week.

In total, 25 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $532,510, $296 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of February 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$540,000, detached house in the 200 block of Sutley Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Sutley Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $540,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,557 square feet. The price per square foot was $347. $585,000, single-family house in the 5400 block of Banderas Way The property in the 5400 block of Banderas Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,265 square feet. The price per square foot is $258. $610,000, single-family residence in the 5400 block of Lewrosa Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 5400 block of Lewrosa Way in Sacramento. The price was $610,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,149 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. $639,000, single-family home in the 5200 block of Sea Glass Way The sale of the single-family residence in the 5200 block of Sea Glass Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $639,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,487 square feet. The price per square foot was $257. $640,000, single-family house in the 1500 block of Danbrook Drive The 2,372 square-foot detached house in the 1500 block of Danbrook Drive in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $640,000, $270 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $681,000, detached house in the 5500 block of Brampton Way The 2,293 square-foot single-family house in the 5500 block of Brampton Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $681,000, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $700,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Vista Cove Circle The property in the 300 block of Vista Cove Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,161 square feet. The price per square foot is $324. $835,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Hawkcrest Circle The property in the 100 block of Hawkcrest Circle in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,975 square feet. The price per square foot is $281. $874,000, detached house in the 100 block of Lanfranco Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 100 block of Lanfranco Circle in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $874,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,744 square feet. The price per square foot was $233. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 3500 block of Cattle Drive The 1,357 square-foot single-family house in the 3500 block of Cattle Drive in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,170,754, $863 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.