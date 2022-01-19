What are the most expensive homes sold in Loomis last week?

A house in Loomis that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Loomis in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $429.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$521,500, single-family house in the 6300 block of Eldon Avenue The sale of the detached house in the 6300 block of Eldon Avenue, Loomis, has been finalized. The price was $521,500, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,649 square feet. The price per square foot was $316. $585,000, detached house in the 3700 block of Circle Drive The property in the 3700 block of Circle Drive in Loomis has received new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,839 square feet. The price per square foot is $318. $590,000, single-family residence in the 3600 block of Frost Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3600 block of Frost Lane in Loomis. The price was $590,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 1,496 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $394. $640,000, single-family home in the 7300 block of Ronnie Lane The 1,426 square-foot single family residence in the 7300 block of Ronnie Lane, Loomis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $640,000, $449 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. $645,000, detached house in the 3100 block of Brennans Road The property in the 3100 block of Brennans Road in Loomis has new owners. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,857 square feet. The price per square foot is $347. $748,000, single-family house in the 5500 block of King Road The 1,830 square-foot single family residence in the 5500 block of King Road in Loomis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $748,000, $409 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. $895,000, single-family home in the 3900 block of Gregory Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 3900 block of Gregory Lane in Loomis has been finalized. The price was $895,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,801 square feet. The price per square foot was $320. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 5300 block of Saunders Avenue The property in the 5300 block of Saunders Avenue in Loomis has received new owners. The price was $1,330,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,419 square feet. The price per square foot is $550. $1.5 million, single-family house in the 4300 block of Laird Road The sale of the single-family house in the 4300 block of Laird Road, Loomis, has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,655 square feet. The price per square foot was $565. $4 million, single-family home in the 6100 block of Terracina Court The sale of the single family residence in the 6100 block of Terracina Court in Loomis has been finalized. The price was $4,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2011 and has a living area of 8,319 square feet. The price per square foot was $481.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.