What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 29 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $673,511. The average price per square foot was $340.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of February 21, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$762,000, detached house in the 200 block of Solara Place The property in the 200 block of Solara Place in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $762,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,791 square feet. The price per square foot is $273. $775,000, single-family residence in the 100 block of Candlewood Court The property in the 100 block of Candlewood Court in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,482 square feet. The price per square foot is $223. $775,000, single-family home in the 800 block of Marina Grande Way The 2,958 square-foot single-family house in the 800 block of Marina Grande Way in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $775,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 2014. $810,000, single-family house in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Court The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Court in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $810,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,241 square feet. The price per square foot was $361. $856,000, detached house in the 1300 block of Sweet Juliet Lane The 2,176 square-foot single-family house in the 1300 block of Sweet Juliet Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $856,000, $393 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $864,000, single-family residence in the 2500 block of Eagles Peak Lane A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 2500 block of Eagles Peak Lane in Lincoln. The price was $864,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,967 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $439. $896,000, single-family house in the 300 block of Shepherds Court The sale of the single-family house in the 300 block of Shepherds Court, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $896,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,073 square feet. The price per square foot was $432. $905,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Shadow Lake Place The property in the 200 block of Shadow Lake Place in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $905,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,955 square feet. The price per square foot is $306. $1.3 million, detached house in the 2400 block of Walden View Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 2400 block of Walden View Lane in Lincoln. The price was $1,280,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,081 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $415. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 2200 block of Sutter View Lane The sale of the single-family home in the 2200 block of Sutter View Lane, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $1,303,000, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,814 square feet. The price per square foot was $463.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.