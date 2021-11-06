What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln in the last week?

A homes in Lincoln that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in October.

In total, 133 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $663,372, $320 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in October, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$993,000, single family residence in the 2600 block of Black Hawk Lane The property in the 2600 block of Black Hawk Lane in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $993,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,831 square feet. The price per square foot is $351. $995,000, single family home in the 300 block of Shadow Lake Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 300 block of Shadow Lake Place in Lincoln. The price was $995,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 2001 and the living area totals 2,955 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $337. $1 million, single family house in the 2700 block of Winding Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2700 block of Winding Way in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $1,030,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,073 square feet. The price per square foot was $497. $1.1 million, detached house in the 1300 block of Daniel Drive The sale of the single family house in the 1300 block of Daniel Drive, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $1,080,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,294 square feet. The price per square foot was $471. $1.1 million, single family house in the 7700 block of Thousand Oaks Drive The 2,670 square-foot single family residence in the 7700 block of Thousand Oaks Drive in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,100,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. $1.1 million, single family residence in the 3400 block of Paseo Mira Vista The property in the 3400 block of Paseo Mira Vista in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,101 square feet. The price per square foot is $355. $1.2 million, detached house in the 1800 block of Deep Springs Lane The 2,264 square-foot single family residence in the 1800 block of Deep Springs Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,151,000, $508 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $1.4 million, single family home in the 1900 block of Ladera Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1900 block of Ladera Drive in Lincoln. The price was $1,360,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 2005 and the living area totals 4,012 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. $1.5 million, single family house in the 3200 block of Via Karina A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3200 block of Via Karina in Lincoln. The price was $1,450,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The year of construction for the house was 2015 and the living area totals 3,687 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $393. $1.9 million, single family residence in the 400 block of Via Vistoso The property in the 400 block of Via Vistoso in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $1,925,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,783 square feet. The price per square foot is $509.

