What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln in the past week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 35 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $610,269. The average price per square foot was $301.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 15th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$685,000, single family house in the 200 block of Saint Lucia Way The sale of the single family residence in the 200 block of Saint Lucia Way, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,550 square feet. The price per square foot was $269. $718,400, single family home in the 300 block of Millrace Court The property in the 300 block of Millrace Court in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $718,400. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,875 square feet. The price per square foot is $250. $728,000, single family residence in the 2500 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive The 3,092 square-foot single family residence in the 2500 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $728,000, $235 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. $798,500, detached house in the 1900 block of Fallen Leaf Lane The property in the 1900 block of Fallen Leaf Lane in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $798,500. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,360 square feet. The price per square foot is $338. $805,000, detached house in the 400 block of Longford Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 400 block of Longford Court in Lincoln. The price was $805,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2004 and the living area totals 3,913 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. $879,000, single family residence in the 700 block of Medallion Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 700 block of Medallion Court in Lincoln. The price was $879,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2000 and the living area totals 2,612 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $337. $880,000, single family house in the 1900 block of Ladera Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of Ladera Drive in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $880,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,003 square feet. The price per square foot was $293. $884,000, single family home in the 4300 block of Godley Road The 2,288 square-foot single family residence in the 4300 block of Godley Road in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $884,000, $386 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. $925,000, single family home in the 5600 block of Kilaga Springs Road The 1,192 square-foot single family residence in the 5600 block of Kilaga Springs Road in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $925,000, $776 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $1.6 million, detached house in the 1400 block of Bella Circle The property in the 1400 block of Bella Circle in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,553,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,587 square feet. The price per square foot is $433.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.