What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $646,097. The average price per square foot ended up at $304.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$680,000, detached house in the 2400 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive The property in the 2400 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,797 square feet. The price per square foot is $243. $690,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Chiselville Lane The 2,405 square-foot single-family residence in the 600 block of Chiselville Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $690,000, $287 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. $700,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Pino Way The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Pino Way in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,485 square feet. The price per square foot was $201. $710,000, single-family house in the 500 block of York Court The property in the 500 block of York Court in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $710,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,647 square feet. The price per square foot is $268. $727,500, single-family house in the 2400 block of Stepping Stone Lane The 2,068 square-foot single-family house in the 2400 block of Stepping Stone Lane in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $727,500, $352 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $728,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Aberdeen Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 700 block of Aberdeen Lane in Lincoln. The price was $728,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,999 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. $880,000, detached house in the 3700 block of Wally Allen Road The sale of the single-family residence in the 3700 block of Wally Allen Road, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $880,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,262 square feet. The price per square foot was $389. $1 million, single-family residence in the 200 block of Stillwater Court The 2,955 square-foot single-family house in the 200 block of Stillwater Court, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $338 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $1 million, detached house in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane The property in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot is $442. $2.4 million, single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso in Lincoln. The price was $2,385,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 5,976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $399.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.