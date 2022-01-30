What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

  • 1/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 2/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 3/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 5/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 6/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln last week?

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Lincoln that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 31 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $646,097. The average price per square foot ended up at $304.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $680,000, detached house in the 2400 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive

    The property in the 2400 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,797 square feet. The price per square foot is $243.

  2. $690,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Chiselville Lane

    The 2,405 square-foot single-family residence in the 600 block of Chiselville Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $690,000, $287 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

  3. $700,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Pino Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Pino Way in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,485 square feet. The price per square foot was $201.

  4. $710,000, single-family house in the 500 block of York Court

    The property in the 500 block of York Court in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $710,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,647 square feet. The price per square foot is $268.

  5. $727,500, single-family house in the 2400 block of Stepping Stone Lane

    The 2,068 square-foot single-family house in the 2400 block of Stepping Stone Lane in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $727,500, $352 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

  6. $728,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Aberdeen Lane

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 700 block of Aberdeen Lane in Lincoln. The price was $728,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,999 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243.

  7. $880,000, detached house in the 3700 block of Wally Allen Road

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 3700 block of Wally Allen Road, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $880,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,262 square feet. The price per square foot was $389.

  8. $1 million, single-family residence in the 200 block of Stillwater Court

    The 2,955 square-foot single-family house in the 200 block of Stillwater Court, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $338 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

  9. $1 million, detached house in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane

    The property in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot is $442.

  10. $2.4 million, single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso in Lincoln. The price was $2,385,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 5,976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $399.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This $19.5 Million Dumbo Penthouse Is Now Brooklyn’s Most Expensive Listing

    The Olympia Dumbo's stunning 32nd-floor Penthouse B proves that Brooklyn’s luxury real estate market is going strong.

  • 650-HP Big Block Plymouth Road Runner Has Had Quite The Life

    The owner of this insane 650 horsepower naturally aspirated Plymouth Roadrunner is living the Mopar dream.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Wagner outplays Cunningham, lifts Magic past Pistons

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham, Terrence Ross added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams on Friday night. Wagner, second only to Cunningham in scoring among rookies, made 7 of 12 shots and hit all eight of his free throws. Mo Bamba had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Chuma Okeke added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Orlando won at home for the second time in three game

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Joel Embiid scores 36 points, 76ers hold off Kings 103-101

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Philadelphia held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired. The 76ers have won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday night against Memphis. Embiid had 12 rebounds and six assists. He made 10 of 18 field goa

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran