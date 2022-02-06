What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln in January?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in January.

In total, 110 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $653,350. The average price per square foot was $312.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in January, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$950,000, single-family home in the 4800 block of Mount Pleasant Road The sale of the single family residence in the 4800 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house has a living area of 1,840 square feet. The price per square foot was $516. $1 million, single-family residence in the 200 block of Stillwater Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 200 block of Stillwater Court in Lincoln. The price was $1,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,955 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $338. $1 million, single-family house in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane The property in the 100 block of Calistoga Lane in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot is $442. $1 million, detached house in the 2300 block of Walden View Lane The 2,129 square-foot single-family home in the 2300 block of Walden View Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,003,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 300 block of Shadow Lake Place The property in the 300 block of Shadow Lake Place in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $1,075,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,955 square feet. The price per square foot is $364. $1.2 million, detached house in the 2800 block of Romano Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2800 block of Romano Drive in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,978 square feet. The price per square foot was $403. $1.4 million, single-family house in the 3300 block of Via Karina The sale of the single-family residence in the 3300 block of Via Karina, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $1,369,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,928 square feet. The price per square foot was $468. $1.6 million, single-family home in the 1800 block of Camino Verdera The 3,837 square-foot single-family house in the 1800 block of Camino Verdera in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,600,000, $417 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $2 million, single-family residence in the 1900 block of Camino Verdera A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 1900 block of Camino Verdera in Lincoln. The price was $1,950,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 5,550 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $351. $2.4 million, single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso The sale of the single-family home in the 400 block of Via Vistoso, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $2,385,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 5,976 square feet. The price per square foot was $399.

