What are the most expensive homes sold in Lincoln in the past week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the last week.

In total, 18 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $605,917. The average price per square foot was $305.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 22nd, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$630,000, detached house in the 300 block of Palo Verde Way The property in the 300 block of Palo Verde Way in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 1,991 square feet. The price per square foot is $316. $650,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Lavastone Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 600 block of Lavastone Drive in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,887 square feet. The price per square foot was $225. $651,000, single-family house in the 800 block of Boulder Lane The sale of the detached house in the 800 block of Boulder Lane, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $651,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,571 square feet. The price per square foot was $414. $660,000, single-family home in the 600 block of Papermill Road A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 600 block of Papermill Road in Lincoln. The price was $660,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 2020 and the living area totals 2,473 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. $685,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Palo Verde Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 300 block of Palo Verde Way in Lincoln. The price was $685,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2014 and the living area totals 2,629 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. $699,500, single-family house in the 2400 block of Culpepper Way The 3,233 square-foot single family residence in the 2400 block of Culpepper Way, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $699,500, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. $785,000, detached house in the 1000 block of Magnolia Lane The property in the 1000 block of Magnolia Lane in Lincoln has received new owners. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,163 square feet. The price per square foot is $363. $805,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Cowbird Court The 3,000 square-foot single family residence in the 1900 block of Cowbird Court in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $805,000, $268 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. $900,000, single-family house in the 300 block of Prunella Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 300 block of Prunella Court in Lincoln. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 2006 and the living area totals 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $398. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 100 block of Lasso Lake Court The sale of the single-family home in the 100 block of Lasso Lake Court, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,636 square feet. The price per square foot was $417.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.