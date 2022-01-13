What are the most expensive homes sold in Land Park/South Land Park last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Land Park/South Land Park in the last week.

In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $505,241. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$500,000, condominium in the 1600 block of Wentworth Avenue The 1,220 square-foot condominium in the 1600 block of Wentworth Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $500,000, $410 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1989. $512,500, single-family house in the 5600 block of Jacks Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5600 block of Jacks Lane in Sacramento. The price was $512,500 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1953 and the living area totals 1,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $440. $600,000, single-family residence in the 5500 block of Parkfield Court The 1,794 square-foot single family residence in the 5500 block of Parkfield Court, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $600,000, $334 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. $692,000, detached house in the 2100 block of Perkins Way The property in the 2100 block of Perkins Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $692,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,445 square feet. The price per square foot is $479. $710,000, single-family home in the 4600 block of Staggs Way The sale of the single family residence in the 4600 block of Staggs Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $710,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot was $414. $725,000, single-family home in the 2700 block of U Street The sale of the single-family home in the 2700 block of U Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1908 and has a living area of 1,477 square feet. The price per square foot was $491. $800,000, detached house in the 2700 block of 21st Street The property in the 2700 block of 21st Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,841 square feet. The price per square foot is $435. $847,000, single-family residence in the 2500 block of Seventh Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 2500 block of Seventh Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $847,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,360 square feet. The price per square foot was $623. $865,000, single-family house in the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue The property in the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 1,395 square feet. The price per square foot is $620. $1.2 million, detached house in the 2700 block of Land Park Drive The 2,573 square-foot single family residence in the 2700 block of Land Park Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $466 per square foot. The house was built in 1938.

