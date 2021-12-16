What are the most expensive homes sold in Grass Valley/Nevada City in the the last two weeks?

A house in Grass Valley that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grass Valley/Nevada City in the last two weeks.

In total, 61 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $588,755. The average price per square foot ended up at $323.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of November 29 to the week of December 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$835,000, single-family home in the 17300 block of Maybert Road The 1,869 square-foot single family residence in the 17300 block of Maybert Road, Nevada City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $835,000, $447 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. $900,000, detached house in the 600 block of Broad Street The sale of the single family residence in the 600 block of Broad Street in Nevada City has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1880 and has a living area of 1,908 square feet. The price per square foot was $472. $900,000, single-family residence in the 100 block of Margretta Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 100 block of Margretta Court in Grass Valley. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 3,135 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $287. $1 million, detached house in the 19300 block of Wolf Glen Lane The 2,553 square-foot single family residence in the 19300 block of Wolf Glen Lane in Grass Valley has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,025,000, $401 per square foot. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 12900 block of Robin Road The 3,122 square-foot single family residence in the 12900 block of Robin Road, Nevada City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $368 per square foot. The house was built in 1965. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 16000 block of Peninsula Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 16000 block of Peninsula Court in Grass Valley. The price was $1,200,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 3,583 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $335. $1.2 million, detached house in the 18400 block of Wildflower Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 18400 block of Wildflower Drive in Penn Valley has been finalized. The price was $1,230,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,592 square feet. The price per square foot was $475. $1.3 million, single-family home in the 15600 block of Allison Ranch Road The property in the 15600 block of Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley has received new owners. The price was $1,280,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 3,650 square feet. The price per square foot is $351. $1.8 million, single-family house in the 14600 block of You Bet Road The property in the 14600 block of You Bet Road in Grass Valley has new owners. The price was $1,825,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 3,420 square feet. The price per square foot is $534. $2 million, single-family house in the 15800 block of Garden Bar Road The 4,153 square-foot single family residence in the 15800 block of Garden Bar Road in Grass Valley has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,950,000, $470 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.