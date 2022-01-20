What are the most expensive homes sold in Granite Bay last two weeks?

A house in Granite Bay that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Granite Bay in the last two weeks.

In total, 17 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $956,500, $372 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of January 3 to the week of January 15, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$952,500, single-family house in the 500 block of Daggett Court The 2,680 square-foot single family residence in the 500 block of Daggett Court, Granite Bay, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $952,500, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $969,000, single-family home in the 4800 block of Knightswood Way The property in the 4800 block of Knightswood Way in Granite Bay has new owners. The price was $969,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,910 square feet. The price per square foot is $333. $975,000, single-family residence in the 6300 block of Lou Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6300 block of Lou Place in Granite Bay. The price was $975,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 2,132 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $457. $980,000, detached house in the 7300 block of Shadow Oaks Lane The property in the 7300 block of Shadow Oaks Lane in Granite Bay has received new owners. The price was $980,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,100 square feet. The price per square foot is $467. $1 million, single-family residence in the 9600 block of Swan Lake Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 9600 block of Swan Lake Drive, Granite Bay, has been finalized. The price was $1,020,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,054 square feet. The price per square foot was $334. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 5000 block of Chelshire Downs Road The 2,954 square-foot single family residence in the 5000 block of Chelshire Downs Road in Granite Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,175,000, $398 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $1.2 million, detached house in the 7100 block of Cedar Oaks Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 7100 block of Cedar Oaks Drive in Granite Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,201,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,896 square feet. The price per square foot was $415. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 5200 block of Chessington Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5200 block of Chessington Court in Granite Bay. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 3,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $372. $1.4 million, detached house in the 5900 block of Macargo Street The 2,377 square-foot single family residence in the 5900 block of Macargo Street, Granite Bay, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,400,000, $589 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. $1.9 million, single-family home in the 9900 block of Los Lagos Circle The property in the 9900 block of Los Lagos Circle in Granite Bay has received new owners. The price was $1,865,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 5,660 square feet. The price per square foot is $330.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.