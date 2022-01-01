What are the most expensive homes sold in Granite Bay in the the last week?

A house in Granite Bay that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Granite Bay in December.

In total, 29 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.3 million, $401 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.5 million, single-family residence in the 8100 block of Hidden Lakes Drive The property in the 8100 block of Hidden Lakes Drive in Granite Bay has received new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot is $441. $1.6 million, single-family home in the 8200 block of Tower Court The 2,976 square-foot single family residence in the 8200 block of Tower Court, Granite Bay, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,550,000, $521 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. $1.6 million, single-family house in the 9900 block of Los Lagos Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 9900 block of Los Lagos Circle, Granite Bay, has been finalized. The price was $1,550,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 4,370 square feet. The price per square foot was $355. $1.8 million, detached house in the 9100 block of Oak Leaf Way The property in the 9100 block of Oak Leaf Way in Granite Bay has new owners. The price was $1,760,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,783 square feet. The price per square foot is $465. $1.8 million, single-family residence in the 5000 block of Stirling Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5000 block of Stirling Street in Granite Bay. The price was $1,780,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 4,590 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $388. $2 million, detached house in the 8200 block of Birch Meadow Court The sale of the single family residence in the 8200 block of Birch Meadow Court in Granite Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,950,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,842 square feet. The price per square foot was $403. $2.4 million, single-family house in the 8800 block of Bella Terra Place The 5,109 square-foot single family residence in the 8800 block of Bella Terra Place in Granite Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $2,400,000, $470 per square foot. The house was built in 2009. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 8100 block of Tesoro Place The sale of the single family residence in the 8100 block of Tesoro Place in Granite Bay has been finalized. The price was $2,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 4,020 square feet. The price per square foot was $622. $3 million, single-family residence in the 9000 block of Stockhorse Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 9000 block of Stockhorse Lane in Granite Bay. The price was $3,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 6,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $458. $3.1 million, detached house in the 4600 block of King Ranch Place The 8,816 square-foot single family residence in the 4600 block of King Ranch Place in Granite Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $3,112,000, $353 per square foot. The house was built in 2012.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.