What are the most expensive homes sold in Granite Bay in the past week?

A house in Granite Bay that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Granite Bay in the past week.

In total, 12 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $366.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 15th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$800,000, single family home in the 8000 block of Barton Road The 1,789 square-foot single family residence in the 8000 block of Barton Road in Granite Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $800,000, $447 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. $850,000, single family house in the 6000 block of Oak View Drive The 2,709 square-foot single family residence in the 6000 block of Oak View Drive, Granite Bay, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $850,000, $314 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. $885,000, detached house in the 8400 block of Laurel Lane The property in the 8400 block of Laurel Lane in Granite Bay has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,039 square feet. The price per square foot is $434. $915,000, single family residence in the 4300 block of Rolling Oaks Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 4300 block of Rolling Oaks Drive in Granite Bay has been finalized. The price was $915,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,280 square feet. The price per square foot was $401. $930,000, single family home in the 7400 block of Red Bud Road A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 7400 block of Red Bud Road in Granite Bay. The price was $930,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1962 and the living area totals 2,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $412. $965,000, single family house in the 8900 block of Providence Lane The property in the 8900 block of Providence Lane in Granite Bay has received new owners. The price was $965,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot is $337. $975,000, single family residence in the 5400 block of Fenton Way The sale of the single family house in the 5400 block of Fenton Way, Granite Bay, has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,957 square feet. The price per square foot was $246. $1.3 million, detached house in the 8200 block of Hidden Lakes Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8200 block of Hidden Lakes Drive in Granite Bay. The price was $1,325,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1979 and the living area totals 2,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $571. $1.6 million, single family house in the 8500 block of Willow Valley Place The 3,966 square-foot single family residence in the 8500 block of Willow Valley Place in Granite Bay has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,600,000, $403 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $2 million, single family residence in the 8100 block of Winterhawk Lane The property in the 8100 block of Winterhawk Lane in Granite Bay has new owners. The price was $1,960,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 4,201 square feet. The price per square foot is $467.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.