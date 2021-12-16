What are the most expensive homes sold in Folsom in the the past week?

A house in Folsom that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Folsom in the past week.

In total, 28 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $783,329. The average price per square foot was $361.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$804,000, single-family house in the 100 block of Chesterfield Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 100 block of Chesterfield Way in Folsom. The price was $804,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,307 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $349. $817,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Parkway Drive The 2,300 square-foot single family residence in the 1500 block of Parkway Drive, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $817,000, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $850,000, single-family residence in the 2000 block of Stockman Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 2000 block of Stockman Circle in Folsom has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,462 square feet. The price per square foot was $345. $875,000, detached house in the 200 block of Wellfleet Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 200 block of Wellfleet Circle, Folsom, has been finalized. The price was $875,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,934 square feet. The price per square foot was $298. $875,000, single-family home in the 100 block of Buckingham Way The 2,190 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Buckingham Way in Folsom has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $875,000, $400 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. $960,000, single-family house in the 200 block of River Ridge Way The property in the 200 block of River Ridge Way in Folsom has new owners. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot is $420. $1 million, detached house in the 4800 block of Conelly Circle The property in the 4800 block of Conelly Circle in Folsom has received new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,063 square feet. The price per square foot is $326. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Caversham Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1700 block of Caversham Way in Folsom has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,602 square feet. The price per square foot was $292. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 1000 block of Sandwick Way The 2,724 square-foot single family residence in the 1000 block of Sandwick Way, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,275,000, $468 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $1.4 million, detached house in the 600 block of Oreno Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 600 block of Oreno Court in Folsom. The price was $1,385,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 3,280 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $422.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.