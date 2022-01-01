What are the most expensive homes sold in Folsom in the the last week?

A house in Folsom that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Folsom in December.

In total, 69 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $754,988. The average price per square foot was $351.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$989,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Carpenter Hill Road The 3,999 square-foot single family residence in the 300 block of Carpenter Hill Road, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $989,000, $247 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $1 million, single-family home in the 4800 block of Conelly Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 4800 block of Conelly Circle in Folsom has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 3,063 square feet. The price per square foot was $326. $1.1 million, detached house in the 1700 block of Caversham Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1700 block of Caversham Way in Folsom. The price was $1,050,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,602 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $292. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 1600 block of Traziel Court The sale of the single-family home in the 1600 block of Traziel Court, Folsom, has been finalized. The price was $1,057,500, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,160 square feet. The price per square foot was $335. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 3500 block of Heron Drive The property in the 3500 block of Heron Drive in Folsom has received new owners. The price was $1,065,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 3,411 square feet. The price per square foot is $312. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 100 block of American River Canyon Drive The property in the 100 block of American River Canyon Drive in Folsom has new owners. The price was $1,120,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,502 square feet. The price per square foot is $320. $1.2 million, detached house in the 100 block of Feather Falls Circle The 3,327 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Feather Falls Circle in Folsom has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $346 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 1000 block of Sandwick Way The property in the 1000 block of Sandwick Way in Folsom has new owners. The price was $1,275,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,724 square feet. The price per square foot is $468. $1.4 million, single-family house in the 600 block of Oreno Court The 3,280 square-foot single family residence in the 600 block of Oreno Court, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,385,000, $422 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 600 block of Westchester Drive The 3,723 square-foot single family residence in the 600 block of Westchester Drive in Folsom has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,476,000, $396 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.