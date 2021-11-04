What are the most expensive homes sold in Folsom in the past two weeks?

A homes in Folsom that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Folsom in the past two weeks.

In total, 35 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $749,491, $362 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of October 18th to the week of October 30th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$775,000, detached house in the 1100 block of Buckbrush Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1100 block of Buckbrush Drive, Folsom, has been finalized. The price was $775,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,100 square feet. The price per square foot was $369. $792,500, single family residence in the 600 block of Ascada Court The property in the 600 block of Ascada Court in Folsom has new owners. The price was $792,500. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,030 square feet. The price per square foot is $390. $800,000, single family home in the 1500 block of Parkway Drive The property in the 1500 block of Parkway Drive in Folsom has received new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,896 square feet. The price per square foot is $276. $801,000, single family house in the 1000 block of Glennfinnan Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of Glennfinnan Way in Folsom has been finalized. The price was $801,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,249 square feet. The price per square foot was $356. $825,000, single family home in the 100 block of Rock Canyon Court The 3,041 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Rock Canyon Court, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $825,000, $271 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $831,000, detached house in the 100 block of Freese Court The 2,784 square-foot single family residence in the 100 block of Freese Court in Folsom has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $831,000, $298 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. $980,000, single family house in the 1400 block of Haddington Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1400 block of Haddington Drive in Folsom. The price was $980,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2002 and the living area totals 3,095 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $317. $1.1 million, single family residence in the 200 block of Silver Plume Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Silver Plume Drive in Folsom. The price was $1,115,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1999 and the living area totals 3,244 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $344. $1.2 million, single family home in the 100 block of Wellfleet Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 100 block of Wellfleet Circle in Folsom. The price was $1,240,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1990 and the living area totals 3,095 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $401. $1.4 million, detached house in the 500 block of Fort Rock Court The property in the 500 block of Fort Rock Court in Folsom has new owners. The price was $1,417,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,083 square feet. The price per square foot is $347.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.