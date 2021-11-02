What are the most expensive homes sold in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in the last week?

A homes in Orangevale that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in the last week.

In total, 43 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $623,942. The average price per square foot ended up at $344.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$692,500, single family house in the 8200 block of Sunbonnet Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8200 block of Sunbonnet Drive in Fair Oaks. The price was $692,500 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 1977 and the living area totals 2,011 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $344. $699,000, single family residence in the 8700 block of Taajanar Court The property in the 8700 block of Taajanar Court in Orangevale has new owners. The price was $699,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,173 square feet. The price per square foot is $322. $740,000, single family home in the 7400 block of Walnut Road The sale of the single family home in the 7400 block of Walnut Road, Fair Oaks, has been finalized. The price was $740,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 2,585 square feet. The price per square foot was $286. $760,000, detached house in the 9000 block of Central Avenue The 2,205 square-foot single family residence in the 9000 block of Central Avenue, Orangevale, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $760,000, $345 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. $760,000, single family residence in the 9100 block of Green Ravine Lane The 2,253 square-foot single family residence in the 9100 block of Green Ravine Lane in Fair Oaks has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $760,000, $337 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. $790,000, single family house in the 8000 block of Sierra Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8000 block of Sierra Street in Fair Oaks. The price was $790,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1990 and the living area totals 1,921 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $411. $808,000, detached house in the 8600 block of Emperor Drive The property in the 8600 block of Emperor Drive in Fair Oaks has received new owners. The price was $808,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot is $360. $835,000, single family home in the 8300 block of Pomona Way The sale of the single family residence in the 8300 block of Pomona Way in Fair Oaks has been finalized. The price was $835,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 2,010 square feet. The price per square foot was $415. $900,000, single family house in the 8900 block of Eden Oaks Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8900 block of Eden Oaks Avenue in Orangevale. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1971 and the living area totals 1,835 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $490. $2.7 million, detached house in the 9300 block of Honeywood Court The property in the 9300 block of Honeywood Court in Orangevale has new owners. The price was $2,698,500. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,179 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,238.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.