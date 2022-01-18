What are the most expensive homes sold in Fair Oaks/Orangevale last week?

A house in Fair Oaks that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in the past week.

In total, 21 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,071. The average price per square foot was $285.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$550,000, single-family residence in the 5300 block of Sablewood Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 5300 block of Sablewood Lane in Fair Oaks has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,407 square feet. The price per square foot was $229. $554,000, detached house in the 4900 block of Papaya Drive The 1,744 square-foot single family residence in the 4900 block of Papaya Drive in Fair Oaks has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $554,000, $318 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. $555,000, single-family home in the 8200 block of Highwood Way The 1,340 square-foot single family residence in the 8200 block of Highwood Way, Orangevale, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $555,000, $414 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. $590,000, single-family house in the 8900 block of Hazel Hill Court The property in the 8900 block of Hazel Hill Court in Orangevale has received new owners. The price was $590,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,090 square feet. The price per square foot is $282. $625,000, single-family house in the 8900 block of Vincent Avenue The sale of the single-family residence in the 8900 block of Vincent Avenue, Fair Oaks, has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,980 square feet. The price per square foot was $316. $695,000, single-family home in the 8900 block of Degas Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8900 block of Degas Court in Fair Oaks. The price was $695,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,496 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. $715,000, single-family residence in the 7100 block of Quail Road The property in the 7100 block of Quail Road in Fair Oaks has new owners. The price was $715,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,034 square feet. The price per square foot is $352. $790,000, detached house in the 5700 block of Hoffman Lane The property in the 5700 block of Hoffman Lane in Fair Oaks has new owners. The price was $790,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 2,030 square feet. The price per square foot is $389. $875,000, detached house in the 7800 block of Winding Way The sale of the single-family house in the 7800 block of Winding Way, Fair Oaks, has been finalized. The price was $875,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 2,520 square feet. The price per square foot was $347. $1 million, single-family residence in the 5300 block of Flyway Drive The 3,831 square-foot single family residence in the 5300 block of Flyway Drive in Fair Oaks has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,010,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.