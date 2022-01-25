What are the most expensive homes sold in Fair Oaks/Orangevale last week?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Orangevale that sold for $7.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in the last week.

In total, 13 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $666.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $486,500, single-family residence in the 9000 block of Polly Avenue

    The sale of the single family residence in the 9000 block of Polly Avenue in Orangevale has been finalized. The price was $486,500, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,128 square feet. The price per square foot was $431.

  2. $502,000, single-family home in the 8700 block of Kurts Court

    The property in the 8700 block of Kurts Court in Orangevale has new owners. The price was $502,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,264 square feet. The price per square foot is $397.

  3. $525,000, detached house in the 8200 block of Ashcrest Lane

    The 1,424 square-foot detached house in the 8200 block of Ashcrest Lane, Fair Oaks, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $525,000, $369 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.

  4. $544,500, single-family house in the 6900 block of Drywood Way

    The sale of the single-family home in the 6900 block of Drywood Way, Orangevale, has been finalized. The price was $544,500, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,779 square feet. The price per square foot was $306.

  5. $545,000, single-family residence in the 6000 block of Amani Place

    The 1,965 square-foot single-family home in the 6000 block of Amani Place in Orangevale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $545,000, $277 per square foot. The house was built in 2014.

  6. $553,500, single-family home in the 8100 block of Walnut Hills Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 8100 block of Walnut Hills Way in Fair Oaks. The price was $553,500 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 1,914 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289.

  7. $565,000, detached house in the 6200 block of Green Eyes Way

    The property in the 6200 block of Green Eyes Way in Orangevale has received new owners. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,396 square feet. The price per square foot is $405.

  8. $875,000, single-family house in the 8400 block of Bonita Downs Drive

    The property in the 8400 block of Bonita Downs Drive in Fair Oaks has new owners. The price was $875,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,528 square feet. The price per square foot is $346.

  9. $995,000, single-family home in the 9300 block of Golden Gate Avenue

    The 2,252 square-foot single-family house in the 9300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Orangevale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $995,000, $442 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

  10. $7.2 million, detached house in the 9300 block of Honeywood Court

    The 2,179 square-foot single-family house in the 9300 block of Honeywood Court, Orangevale, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $7,195,727, $3,302 per square foot. The house was built in 1978.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

