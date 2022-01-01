What are the most expensive homes sold in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in the the past week?

A condo in Fair Oaks that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fair Oaks/Orangevale in December.

In total, 96 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $564,269. The average price per square foot ended up at $324.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$750,000, detached house in the 8700 block of Thoreson Court The property in the 8700 block of Thoreson Court in Orangevale has received new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,641 square feet. The price per square foot is $284. $800,000, single-family house in the 4900 block of Minnesota Avenue The 2,424 square-foot single family residence in the 4900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Fair Oaks has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $800,000, $330 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. $850,000, single-family home in the 8000 block of Peerless Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8000 block of Peerless Avenue in Orangevale. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,675 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $507. $900,000, single-family residence in the 7800 block of Orange Avenue The 2,043 square-foot single family residence in the 7800 block of Orange Avenue, Fair Oaks, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $900,000, $441 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $935,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Shamrock Drive The property in the 5000 block of Shamrock Drive in Fair Oaks has new owners. The price was $935,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,075 square feet. The price per square foot is $451. $952,500, single-family house in the 6000 block of Hoffman Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 6000 block of Hoffman Lane in Fair Oaks has been finalized. The price was $952,500, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,445 square feet. The price per square foot was $390. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 4500 block of Woodmont Court The sale of the detached house in the 4500 block of Woodmont Court, Fair Oaks, has been finalized. The price was $1,210,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 4,158 square feet. The price per square foot was $291. $1.2 million, detached house in the 6000 block of Lonely Ridge Court The property in the 6000 block of Lonely Ridge Court in Fair Oaks has new owners. The price was $1,225,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,234 square feet. The price per square foot is $379. $1.4 million, detached house in the 6400 block of Hazel Avenue The 1,416 square-foot single family residence in the 6400 block of Hazel Avenue in Orangevale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,350,000, $953 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $1.6 million, condominium in the 8800 block of Bluff Lane The 1,852 square-foot condominium in the 8800 block of Bluff Lane, Fair Oaks, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,584,091, $855 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1976.

