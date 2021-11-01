What are the most expensive homes sold in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99 in the past week?

A home in Elk Grove that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99 in the last week.

In total, 60 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $626,483. The average price per square foot was $292.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$720,000, single family house in the 8100 block of Demui Way The sale of the single family residence in the 8100 block of Demui Way, Elk Grove, has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,557 square feet. The price per square foot was $282. $734,000, detached house in the 8600 block of Vizela Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8600 block of Vizela Way in Elk Grove. The price was $734,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2014 and the living area totals 2,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $296. $760,000, single family residence in the 9500 block of Diamond Point Lane The property in the 9500 block of Diamond Point Lane in Elk Grove has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,730 square feet. The price per square foot is $278. $780,000, single family home in the 5900 block of Bar Harbour Court The 1,801 square-foot single family residence in the 5900 block of Bar Harbour Court in Elk Grove has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $780,000, $433 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. $781,500, single family home in the 2900 block of Harbour Shore Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 2900 block of Harbour Shore Lane in Elk Grove has been finalized. The price was $781,500, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $313. $790,000, detached house in the 9800 block of Collie Way The property in the 9800 block of Collie Way in Elk Grove has received new owners. The price was $790,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,642 square feet. The price per square foot is $217. $841,500, single family residence in the 9600 block of Hawkes Bay Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 9600 block of Hawkes Bay Way in Elk Grove. The price was $841,500 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2007 and the living area totals 3,384 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. $880,000, single family house in the 10200 block of Charles Morris Way The 3,446 square-foot single family residence in the 10200 block of Charles Morris Way, Elk Grove, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $880,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $882,500, single family home in the 9800 block of Shanelyn Way The property in the 9800 block of Shanelyn Way in Elk Grove has received new owners. The price was $882,500. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,957 square feet. The price per square foot is $223. $1.2 million, detached house in the 8500 block of Amares Circle The property in the 8500 block of Amares Circle in Elk Grove has new owners. The price was $1,160,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 3,995 square feet. The price per square foot is $290.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.