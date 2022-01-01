What are the most expensive homes sold in El Dorado Hills in the the last week?

A house in El Dorado Hills that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in El Dorado Hills in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $928,182. The average price per square foot was $388.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$629,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Kirkwood Drive The property in the 4000 block of Kirkwood Drive in El Dorado Hills has new owners. The price was $629,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,425 square feet. The price per square foot is $441. $675,000, single-family residence in the 4100 block of Ironwood Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4100 block of Ironwood Drive in El Dorado Hills. The price was $675,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,530 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $441. $780,000, single-family house in the 3200 block of Collingswood Drive The 2,456 square-foot single family residence in the 3200 block of Collingswood Drive in El Dorado Hills has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $780,000, $318 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $800,000, single-family home in the 5000 block of Sycamore Canyon Drive The property in the 5000 block of Sycamore Canyon Drive in El Dorado Hills has received new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,423 square feet. The price per square foot is $330. $806,000, single-family home in the 3700 block of Falkirk Court The sale of the single family residence in the 3700 block of Falkirk Court in El Dorado Hills has been finalized. The price was $806,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,116 square feet. The price per square foot was $381. $810,000, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Borders Drive The 3,105 square-foot single family residence in the 4000 block of Borders Drive, El Dorado Hills, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $810,000, $261 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $840,000, single-family house in the 4300 block of Lafayette Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 4300 block of Lafayette Drive, El Dorado Hills, has been finalized. The price was $840,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,056 square feet. The price per square foot was $409. $970,000, detached house in the 6000 block of Southerness Drive The sale of the single-family house in the 6000 block of Southerness Drive, El Dorado Hills, has been finalized. The price was $970,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,413 square feet. The price per square foot was $402. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1900 block of Keystone Drive The property in the 1900 block of Keystone Drive in El Dorado Hills has new owners. The price was $1,076,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 3,108 square feet. The price per square foot is $346. $2.3 million, single-family home in the 300 block of Willard Court The property in the 300 block of Willard Court in El Dorado Hills has received new owners. The price was $2,275,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 4,013 square feet. The price per square foot is $567.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.